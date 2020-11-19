A recent spike in COVID-19 cases forced the Berea Chamber of Commerce to cancel the annual Twilight Christmas Parade set for Dec. 5.
The Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade Committee “was requested by the health department to submit an application for our traditional twilight Christmas parade for approval,” the chamber said in a Facebook post.
“We received notification (recently) from the health department that their recommendation was that we do not host our traditional parade (due to an increase in positive COVID-19 results in our county) and to help reduce the potential for individuals to congregate along the route to watch the parade.”
A single-day record of 144 COVID cases were reported in Madison County Tuesday.
The Chamber is having a Christmas decorating contest for non-profits, churches, businesses, industries and neighborhoods through Dec. 11.
The chamber will designate a panel of judges to visit the sites in each of the five categories for their judgement on the exterior decorations.
The Richmond Parks and Recreation will host reverse parade at Lake Reba on Dec. 4. Floats will be set up along a designated route for guests to drive through and view.
