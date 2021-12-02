Berea’s holiday traditions are returning and lighting up the city for another year.
The Berea Chamber of Commerce annual Twilight Christmas Parade is returning for its 35th year, with this year’s theme being inspired by Christmas movies and television shows. Participants are expected to decorate their floats inspired by their choice of any holiday film or show, giving onlookers a chance to possibly see some of their favorite classics from “Home Alone” to the “Grinch” or even the “Elf.”
Each float will be entered into a contest and judged with a chance to win a cash prize of $100 to $200 depending on a first or second placing Two winners will be chosen within four categories: Best Business float, Church float, Non-profit float and Industry float.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus will also be present for guests to interact with during the annual event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.