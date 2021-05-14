Two Deputies, Major honored

 Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy Shane Johnson who was named 2020 Deputy of the Year by the American Legion Post 12. 

Johnson was presented the award by American Legion Post 12 President Cecil Walker.

In addition, Deputy Ben Spaulding and Major William “BJ” O’Donnell received an ATF Honor Award and a US Attorney General’s Distinguished Service Award for his hard work, dedication, and teamwork in a past joint criminal investigation.

