Irvine, Ky. (April 12, 2023) – Detectives with the Madison County Drug Task Force concluded an investigation on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, charging two individuals accused of trafficking controlled substances.
The initial investigation, which began in 2022, alleges that Chad Newman, 38 years old of Irvine, KY and Russell Riddell, 46 years old of Irvine, KY were involved in trafficking in illegal narcotics in Estill County. Newman was arrested and lodged in Three Forks Regional Detention Center. Newman and Riddell are charged with drug trafficking and/or firearm offenses.
In addition to the arrests, the Madison County Drug Task Force seized prescription pain medication, suspected fentanyl, methamphetamines, United States currency, and several firearms.
The Madison County Drug Task Force was assisted in the investigation by London and Lexington DEA along with State Troopers assigned to the AHIDTA Central Kentucky Criminal Interdiction Team.
The Madison County Drug Task Force is an Appalachia HIDTA funded initiative comprised of Detectives from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department, and the Kentucky State Police.
Two Men Charged Following Madison County Drug Task Force Investigation
