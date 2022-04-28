RICHMOND — Two men were injured in a shooting following a domestic dispute Thursday in Richmond.
In a release from the Madison County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a shooting at a residence on Mule Shed Lane at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
According to Madison County Sheriff Mike Coyle, Tommy Edington, the estranged husband of Amanda Edington was present at 1070 Mule Shed Lane armed with a shotgun. Amanda witnessed Tommy outside the residence and locked the door before she, James Spicer, son to Amanda and Hogan Rose (acquaintance) retreated to the master bedroom.
Edington kicked open a side door to gain entry to the residence and exchanged gunfire with Hogan Rose. During the shooting at the residence Tommy Edington and Hogan Rose sustained gunshot wounds.
Hogan Rose left the scene and transported himself to Baptist Health Richmond. James Spicer was not injured.
Edington barricaded himself in a bathroom with Amanda Edington before surrendering himself to Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies without further incident.
Tommy Edington was transported to UK Medical Center for his injuries. He has been charged with Murder-Domestic Violence (Attempt), Burglary 1st Degree, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DV), and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Edington will be transported to the Madison County Detention Center when he is released from UK Medical Center.
The case remains under investigation by Lieutenant Todd Allen.
