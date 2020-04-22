Deanna Williams Tyler has been named advertising director for the Berea Citizen.
Tyler, a Berea native, is a 2004 graduate of Madison Southern High School and has been a realtor in Madison County since 2004. She currently also is an agent with Century 21 Advantage in Richmond. She also is a board member for the Madison County Home Builders Association.
She served as publisher of the Banner in Mount Vernon from 2006-2010 and serves as middle school girls soccer coach at Berea Community School.
“I am excited to join the Berea Citizen as advertising director and watch the paper continue to grow,” she said.
“Deanna brings a wealth of knowledge to the position,” Berea Citizen news editor Keith Taylor said. “I’m looking forward to working with Deanna and building on the success of this publication in the future.”
Tyler resides in Berea and is a wife and mother to three daughters, Isabella, Laila and Liliana.
———
Deanna can be reached at (859) 302-0898 (cell) or (859) 986-0959 (office) or by e-mail at advertising@bereacitizen.net
