LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – The University of Kentucky is continuing its effort to vaccinate as many members of the community as possible at its Kroger Field COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic and encourages everyone, regardless of their phase, to request an appointment.
Requests are sorted and invitations to schedule an appointment are sent according to state guidelines. All residents of Kentucky, plus those who may reside in a different state but study or work in Kentucky, can follow these steps to request a vaccine:
--Register at ukvaccine.org. Upon completion, individuals will receive a receipt of confirmation.
--Check your email regularly. When it’s time to schedule an appointment per state guidance, individuals will receive a unique access code at the same email used in the request form. This access code never expires and cannot be shared with anyone else.
--Schedule your appointment using this access code. If the dates available do not work with your schedule, keep checking back as more appointments are added based on vaccine supply from the state.
If you have any questions, email vaccine@uky.edu and someone will respond within 24-48 hours.
Kentucky and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have directed that vaccinations be offered in the following phases, only the first three of which are currently available:
1A: Long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, healthcare personnel.
1B: First responders, anyone age 70 or older, K-12 school personnel.
1C: Anyone age 60 or older, anyone age 16 or older with CDC highest risk C19 conditions, all essential workers.
2: Anyone age 40 or older.
3: Anyone age 16 or older.
4: Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group (est. 18 percent of Ky. population).
The university and UK HealthCare — in partnership with UK Athletics, UK’s Emergency Operation Center, the Office of Student Success and hundreds of volunteers — have administered more than 130,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines over the last few months.
