Berea College has suspended classes for the rest of the semester.
In a response to COVID-19, the administrative committee at the college opted to “cease instructional activities as of the end of the day, Friday, March 13.”
In press release, the college said, “it will not be possible to adequately assure student and employee safety in the circumstance of a case of COVID-19 occurring on campus.”
Students have bee advised to move out Saturday, which has been termed as “move-out” day and “residence hall rooms will need to be fully vacated.”
The college also called off a commencement celebration, which will “at least be postponed to a date when such a gathering can be conducted safely. Summer travel through the BIST and other activities, including athletic contests through Thursday have been cancelled.
“I will be informing schools of the USA South Conference that we will be unable to compete in the remainder of scheduled games,” Berea College President Lyle Roelofs said.
Students will continue to be paid through the end of the semester and operations at the college will continue.
“Staff should plan to continue to fulfill their job responsibilities until further notice from their vice president.”
State update
New visitation restrictions are being implemented at state operated long-term care facilities, due to the coronavirus, which now has had six Kentuckians test positive. Kentucky nursing homes should ban all visitors except the loved ones of patients receiving end-of-life care in an effort to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday.
Acting Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander made the announcement during a Tuesday morning press conference at the Capitol. “That includes intermediate care facilities, our nursing facilities, we are asking people not to visit,” he said.
The Cabinet is also asking private nursing home operators to implement a similar policy and Friedlander acknowledged the hardship that restricting visits to loved ones means.
Kentucky Today reporter Tom Latek contributed to this story.
