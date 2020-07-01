The turnout for the primary election was on target as Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger predicted and at least one race was decided by less than 200 votes.
In the 81st District State House race, Democrat Mike Eaves held off Martina Jackson 3,012-3,183. Jackson plans to ask for a recanvass of the final tally.
“At this point and time, my campaign is working on a request to recanvass,” Jackson said in a Facebook post. “The margin is just too close.”
If the vote count stands, Eaves, a lawyer and political newcomer, will take on Republican incumbent Deanna Frazier in the November election.
In addition Josh Bray upset incumbent Travis Brenda in the 71st District House race for the Republican nomination. Brenda carried Madison County 1,101-849, but Bray’s solid showing in Garrard and Rockcastle County paved the way to victory, Bray carried Garrard County by 25 votes and held a 257-vote margin in Rockcastle County.
“I am humbled and honored by the support we have received from Republicans in Garrard, Rockcastle, and Madison Counties to serve as our next State Representative,” Bray said in a Facebook post. “I look forward to providing a strong conservative voice in Frankfort for our district.
“Jana and I are grateful for everyone who has been so kind and supportive throughout this campaign. I look forward to representing all citizens of the 71st House District, whether you voted for me or not, and was thrilled to see so many of our citizens exercise their fundamental right to vote in this election.
Bray praised Brenda for his representation for the past two years.
“I want to thank Representative Brenda for his service in the General Assembly and wish him and his family nothing but the best,” he said.
Incumbent Les Yates (R) lost to Ryan Dotson in the 73rd District House race and will take on Kenny Blair, who held off Rory Houlhan 1,842-1,633 to win the Democratic primary.
In the 6th Congressional U.S. House race, incumbent Andy Barr easily secured the Republican nomination and will square off against Democrat Josh Hicks this fall. Hicks easily defeated Daniel Kemph in the primary race.
Amy McGrath, who challenged Barr in the 6th Congressional U.S. House race two years ago, held off a challenge from Charles Booker in the Democratic primary and will take on Republican incumbent and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this fall.
With 99% of precincts reporting Tuesday, she had an 11,832-vote advantage over Booker.
“There is far too much at stake,” McGrath said in a release. “The differences that separate Democrats are nothing compared to the chasm that exists between us and the politics and actions of Mitch McConnell. He’s destroyed our institutions for far too long.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.