Three Arrested After Death Investigation

The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, is conducting a death investigation after a deceased male was located outside of a residence in Madison County on Monday.

The KSP received a call on Monday just before 2 p.m. when a caller indicated to the Richmond Post that a possible deceased male had been located on Charlie Abney Road.

KSP Post 7 Troopers, detectives and the Madison County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. the initial investigation indicated that Darryl Jones, 37, of Richmond was located outside a residence on Charlie Abney Road.

The cause of death is under investigation; however, foul play is not suspected. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort. The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Detective Johnathan Walls.

