The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, is conducting a death investigation after a deceased male was located outside of a residence in Madison County on Monday.
The KSP received a call on Monday just before 2 p.m. when a caller indicated to the Richmond Post that a possible deceased male had been located on Charlie Abney Road.
KSP Post 7 Troopers, detectives and the Madison County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. the initial investigation indicated that Darryl Jones, 37, of Richmond was located outside a residence on Charlie Abney Road.
The cause of death is under investigation; however, foul play is not suspected. An autopsy will be performed at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort. The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Detective Johnathan Walls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.