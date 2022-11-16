The Kentucky State Police, Post 7, in Richmond apprehended Ricky Slone just before 9 a.m., Wednesday morning. Slone was charged with Escape 2nd degree and lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.
KSP was contacted just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, by the Madison County Detention Center regarding an escaped inmate.
The initial investigation alleged Ricky Slone, 54, of Richmond, escaped from a work detail around 9:34 a.m. Tuesday, from the Animal Shelter in Madison County. He is described as being 5-foot-5 tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black work boots. Slone is currently wanted for escape 2nd degree.
Anyone with any information is asked to call local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Trooper Darrell Hutchison.
