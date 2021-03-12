Missing Bowling

A missing Laurel County man has been found and a Golden Alert for Raymond D. Bowling has been canceled. 

Kentucky State Police Post 11 recently began actively investigating a missing persons investigation in Laurel County, who had been missing since Feb. 20.

Bowling, 42 of Owenton, was last seen at a residence in East Bernstadt on Saturday, February 20, 2021 around 5 p.m..

Bowling was described as a white male, 5-foot-8 and approximately 195 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Unknown clothing description. Bowling was operating a 2004 Blue Toyota Camry. The registration on the vehicle KY (446-AJA). The right front fender of the vehicle is white.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at (606) 878-6622 or (800) 222-5555.

Trooper Jack Riley is continuing the investigation.

