Power outages are currently affecting portions of Berea and Madison County, including the Kirksville area.
The outage in City of Berea appears to be a disruption in transmission of electricity. Berea Utilities reports it has lost 1 phase of the transmission line feeding into Berea.
According to BMU officials, "We are working with our transmission provider to discover the cause and an estimated time of the outage."
Kentucky Utilities is reporting outages in the Kirksville area.
