The Kentucky State Police are on the lookout for two men who escaped from the Madison County Detention Center early Thursday morning.
The incident occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m. when Bryan Jones, 31 and Justin Richardson, 32, both from the Richmond area, escaped from the detention center. The matter has been turned over to the Kentucky State Police, Post 7, in Richmond.
Jones is described as being a white male, 5-foot-11, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was serving time for Violation of DVO. Richardson is described as being a white male, 5-9, weighing 163 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was serving time for Parole Violation. Both men were last seen wearing white-gray t-shirts and red pants.
Madison County Jailer Steve Tussey said protecting inmates, staff and those in the community remain a top priority.
“The safety and security of both those who are incarcerated and who live in our community has been my top priority since elected as Madison County Jailer in January of 2019,” he said. “My staff and I are cooperating fully with the investigation which has been handed over to the Kentucky State Police at this time.”
Anyone who may have information about the location of Jones and Richardson is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at (859) 623.2404.
Inmate escapes Rockcastle County Detention Center
KSP are also searching for an inmate who escaped from the Rockcastle County Detention Center between 5:25 a.m. and 5:35 a.m. Thursday morning.
Daniel Griffin, 30 of Stanford, escaped from the facility. Griffin’s direction of travel is unknown at this time. He is described as a white male with brown eyes and short brown hair. He is approximately 5-5 feet tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. Griffin has tattoos on left arm and his right leg.
KSP asks the public to be on the lookout for Griffin and if located, please contact the Rockcastle County Detention Center at (606) 256-2178 or dial 911. For non-emergencies, the public can call Post 11 at (606) 878-6622.
