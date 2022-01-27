The Madison County Fiscal County hopes a grant with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will help provide improvements to the Wilgreen Lake Marina. The court approved a resolution to apply for a Fish and Wildlife Boating Access grant application.
Madison County Treasurer Glenna Smith said the application is an opportunity for “cities, counties and state agencies to partner with KDFWR to renovate and utilize construction to boating access within its jurisdiction.”
Monies from the grant are set aside from the Sport Fish Restoration Act of 1950. The KDFWR is currently taking grant applications and the court is attempting to make use of the grant to help improve boat access at Wilgreen Lake Marina. The county will partner with KDFWR and provide all required documentation as well as 25 percent match to funds that are granted. The amount awarded will remain unknown until the application is chosen for acceptance.
The magistrates welcomed the idea and hope it will help with general improvements, enhancements and restoration to Wilgreen Lake Marina’s current ramps and parking lot areas.
“I am excited about this opportunity,” Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor said. “We talked with them and we talked about a Kayak launch. I think there’s a lot more kayakers that use that now and go out there and maybe even fish from their kayak, or just for recreation purposes. We’re looking at making some improvements out there that are much-needed.”
On another note, the court discussed and approved fresenius medical care in Berea and Richmond. The resolution is to approve a notification requirement for the medical care FMC of Berea and Richmond and the Madison County Emergency Management Agency. FMC is a dialysis organization that works in and across the state.
If an emergency arises and causes a disruption of services, the Madison County Emergency Management Agency will be in assisting in providing special assistance and fresenius medical care, and also work in assistance to other needs such as power restoration, communications, security, supplies, water, fuel, sandbags, and occasional transport. The CFR requires a formal partnership be established that they have communicated with their Emergency Management Agency in establishing a plan for uncontrollable circumstances where they may need assistance. This is just a notification, but a requirement for CFR standards. The duration for this agreement will be one year with automatic renewal following or until termination.
Wendy Lynch, 9-1-1 Director gave a presentation about “Smart 911,” a free service to all citizens with an app-base program for easy access. The application allows citizens to make valuable information easily accessible to 9-1-1 during an emergency.
“The information is very private,” she said. “We only have access to it when your cellphone has called 9-1-1.” In a variety of circumstances, the app can be helpful to first responders and dispatchers in giving the best immediate care possible with instant information on hand.”
Taylor also discussed the tree and limb debris pickup on Old Wilderness Trail North, Union City Road, Hackett Pike, Brookstown, Nolan, Walker Park, Dolesville and Wiloughby roads.
“This is only for tree limbs, not other storm debris,” he said. “In order to have your debris picked up, residents must have scheduled an appointment in advance with the road department. Appointments will be taken in three rounds. Please contact our Madison County Road Department at 624-4739.”
In other business:
• The court will continue to have its bi-monthly meetings at the Berea City Annex and set the meeting schedule for the remainder of the year.
• The court entered into an agreement with the Commonwealth of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on March 3, 2020 for the USBR 21 Signage Project whereas the Commonwealth Kentucky committed discretionary funds in the amount of 85,000 to be applied to the FD 39 construction signage project. All requirements have been met on the part of the county. The amendment will increase the FD 39 construction funding by $24,000 with a new grand total of $109,000 was spent on the project.
• An addendum approved by magistrates for work to be completed on the sewer lines of the Madison County Detention Center. After work began on the lines, it was undetermined at that time of the amount of need of restoration. The additional scope cost will be $199,548.00 to complete the project.
• Taylor reminded citizens of the “Tracks” program that can be utilized during a snow event. The app gives residents an indication of what road crews are plowing in real time. It can be accessed at madisoncountyky.us/tracks or also on social media outlets such as Facebook.
Scott Shepherd, head of our Road Department, announced that after four snow events already this year, $224,326.36 has been spent in maintaining road conditions.
“That just kind of brings light when you put money to what we’re out there doing and for everybody to realize what it costs,” Shepherd said.
———
Mary Margaret Cheeks is a staff writer for the Berea Citizen. Reach her at news@bereacitizen.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.