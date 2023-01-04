Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley was at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium Jan. 2 for what was billed as one of the games of the year. The Bengals were set to take on the Buffalo Bills with the division championship on the line when the atmosphere inside the stadium went from electric to silent following an unimaginable injury on the field.
“In all the professional games I have been to in my lifetime, the excitement level was like nothing I have ever seen. It was just electric,” Fraley said of the atmosphere prior to kickoff Monday night.
Then everything changed.
Late in the first quarter, Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin was injured following a tackle by Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. According to a report from the Associated Press, Higgins had caught a pass and Hamlin was attempting to tackle him. Hamlin wrapped his arms around Higgins’ shoulders and helmet to drag him down. After making the play, Hamlin quickly got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless.
“The buzz left the stadium,” said Fraley, who has been a Bengals season-ticket holder for three years. “It changed to a shock, and a quiet fell over the entire stadium. Not a lot of people in the stadium knew what had happened. It took a minute or so for the crowd to realize that this was something serious.”
Hamlin, a second-year player from the University of Pittsburgh, was treated on the field for about 20 minutes by team and independent medical personnel and local paramedics, and was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The Bills issued a statement Tuesday saying Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed.
“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment,” the Bills said in a statement released to the AP. “He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”
In a chilling scene, Hamlin, 24, was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported, while surrounded by teammates, some of which were in tears, while they shielded him from public view.
“I saw a young lady tending to the player on the field,” Fraley said. “I watched her run to the sidelines to get a defibrillator and watched as the medical personnel were doing chest compressions to the player on the field.
“I watched as his teammates and Bengals players turned away from what was happening on the field and just had looks of disbelief and sadness on their faces,” Fraley continued. “I’ve never seen an ambulance brought onto the field. When a player goes down and they are carted off you are always waiting for that thumbs up or an announcement that the player is ok. We could tell that wasn’t going to happen.”
Fraley said the stands remained full for about an hour after the injury. “It was like everyone was waiting to see if the player was going to be alright.”
“My feeling was just utter disbelief,” Fraley said. “This was a young man. A top-tier athlete lying motionless on the field. My thoughts immediately went to his family and his teammates. All life is precious.”
The crowd in the stands seemed to share Fraley’s thoughts. “I could see people praying all over the stadium,” he said. “You could really see the best in people come out.
Everyone, Bengals fans and Bills fans, just concerned about that young man.” Hamlin remains at UC Hospital in critical condition.
