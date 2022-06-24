I love vacations, but this one was a little unusual and out of the ordinary.
The ocean was as breathtaking as ever and the view from the ninth floor was perfect. I admired God’s creation as the main attraction in Myrtle Beach. I hadn’t been there on a vacation since 1986, and the five-day gave me an opportunity to spend time with Rhonda, my sister Taunya, my niece Addie and her friend Taylor.
Getting to our destination was another story. Our vehicle broke down in Woodruff, South Carolina on our way and we had mechanical issues caused by an oil change business when they re-installed the air filter upside down, which caused debris to be sucked into the mass airflow sensor. Not a cheap fix, which resulted in frustration, and inconvenience for us in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
While trying to get our vehicle to a safe place, it stalled on us in the middle of a four-lane highway and thankfully, two working-class young men helped Rhonda get it off the road and into a parking center parking lot.
As we were trying to figure out our unexpected plans for the first day of vacation, Melinda Foster, owner of the Avon Shop in that tiny shopping center, which also had a Chiropractor’s office, came to our rescue. She invited us into the shop to cool off, get our thoughts together and gave us soft drinks and ice cream to help relax and calm us during a time of distress.
A stranger instantly became a life-long friend to all of us. God sent us help and comfort in a time when we needed it the most.
We were strangers but felt like family by the time we left her store.
We finally got the Rogue towed away to Benson Nissan in Spartanburg. Much like Melinda, Torrey Johnson and his staff went out of their way to diagnose and repair the problem.
Luckily, the part we needed was the last one they had in their inventory. After five hours of sitting in an Avon Shop, debating our plans and making a 45-minute ride in a tow truck to Spartanburg, we were on our way to the beach.
We made it there after dark, and got into Captain’s Quarters after 10 p.m. Stressed, but blessed, we checked in, got our bearings together and prepared for the rest of our beach getaway.
Once the initial issues were behind us, we enjoyed our strolls on the beach, waking up to the waves splashing and the sunshine as the backdrop.
One evening we enjoyed a calabash dinner at the “Original” Captain Bennett’s Seafood, which featured 170 items of Seafood and other offerings and trimmings. For those who know me, I love to throw down a big plate, but this restaurant was overwhelming and it will take more than one trip to experience it all.
While on the beach, I got buried in the sand by Addie and Taylor and simply enjoyed the waves and the water for the first time since we visited the Bahamas on a cruise in 2015. And, yes, I did get a tan, but no sunburn.
I did pack my Buc-ees of Richmond shirt and wore it on my beach walk on the last day. The attire led to a conversation with an attorney from Austin, Texas. She had no idea that Buc-ees existed outside of the Lone Star State.
She mentioned that a lot of Texans enjoy “Buc-ee hopping” to various locations to check on various merchandise, since not all of them carry the same items.
By the way, he cooperate office handled our vehicle claim and expenses upon our return home, easing the strain of a financial burden..
The ending of the vacation was much better than the beginning.
Keith Taylor is publisher of the Berea Citizen.
Reach him at publisher@bereacitizen.net.
