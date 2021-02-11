The Ray Valentine era as the Berea Pirates boys’ basketball coach came to an abrupt end Thursday morning.
Valentine, who was hired in October 2020, announced that he was resigning his position on his personal Facebook page. He cited personal and family reasons for stepping down.
“I would like to thank the school district for this great opportunity and wish them the best in the future,” Valentine wrote on the post.
That leaves the Berea Community administration scrambling to find a coach in what was already a difficult season.
“We have had the student-athletes, coaches, and their family's best interest in mind all year long,” Athletics Director Jerry Bingham said. “Yes, it's been a difficult transition and season for all, but we will work through this transition as well to ensure they finish up with a competitive and strong season. Our goal as of now is to have a replacement by Saturday evening. (The team) are currently on quarantine until Feb. 16, and I believe the next scheduled game is on Feb. 18.”
Bingham added that a coaching search would begin after the current season is over.
As Bingham mentioned, the Pirates basketball team (1-4) is currently on Covid-19-related quarantine. They are scheduled to travel to Boyle County on Thursday, Feb. 18, for a 7:30 p.m. game. The team has had 12 games cancelled due to Covid-19 since the start of the already abbreviated season.
The Citizen unsuccessfully reached out to Valentine for comment Thursday.
