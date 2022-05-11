Vernell Gabbard Lehman, 80, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Vienna Springs Health Center in Dayton, Ohio.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday in the Birch Lick Cemetery in Jackson County with Rev. Wayne Miller officiating.
