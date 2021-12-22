Vernon Parker, 79, of Berea died Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Baptist Health Richmond from complications of Covid-19.
Joint Funeral Service for Vernon and Peggy were held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Reppert Funeral Home with Bro. Joe VanWinkle officiating. Burial followed in Pilot Knob Cemetery.
Reppert Funeral Home was entrusted with services.
