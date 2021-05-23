The Madison County Veterans Center celebrated its grand opening Saturday in Richmond.
Sixth District Congressman Andy Barr attended the event and was impressed with the facility.
“(A) beautiful day for the Madison County Veterans ribbon cutting for their new building,” Barr said. “(It is) amazing to see so many volunteers make this a special day for our veterans.”
The center offers veterans in Berea and Richmond a place to gather for fellowship, congregate and reminisce. The center was scheduled to open last year but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What a wonderful resource for our veterans and asset for our community. Thanks to the City of Richmond for making it happen," State Representative Deanna Frazier said.
While at the event, Barr met Korean War veteran Sergeant Johnny Johnson of Richmond.
Sgt. Johnson shared with me his incredible story from the Battle of the Chosen Reservoir,” Barr said. “Sgt. Johnson and 1.500 Marines whjo were pinned down by the 150,000 Chinese Communist Party Soilders miraculously fought their way out and back home. God bless Sgt. Johnson, who is an American hero, and all men and women in uniform.”
