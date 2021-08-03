Two victims and alleged shooter in a double homicide in Richmond on Tuesday have been identified.
According to WBON-TV9, Chris Hager, 54, and Gracie Hager, 52, were shot and killed at an apartment complex on Keystone Drive in Richmond. The Hagers were the landlords of the complex and owned and operated the University Shell Station on the Eastern Bypass.
The alleged shooter, Thomas Birl, 51, barricaded himself into an apartment following the shooting and is in police custody after a long standoff with police.
The shooting was reportedly during a confrontation concerning a possible eviction from an apartment located near the 200 block of Keystone Drive. Witnesses reported to police that Birl shot the Hagers numerous times outside of the apartment before barricading himself in the building for nearly four hours.
