The “Victory Garden Blitz,” going into its 8th year, is the only time citizens can get a raised garden bed filled with soil and installed in their yard at deeply discounted prices.
The cedar 3x5 beds are possible only because of the generosity of businesses and individuals who make donations to pay for the discounted beds.
“We are very grateful for the donations from corporations, local businesses and individuals that make it possible for us to discount the beds,” said Cheyenne Olson, Blitz team leader. “We just ask that people from low income families give us a phone call and we will work with them to supply a bed.”
Preparing for the Blitz is a 6-month long process and involves close to 90 volunteers. The boards are a “true two-inch” and it takes about 3 hours round-trip to get the wood from the saw mill to Berea.
“We have to make several trips throughout the year to gather and stock-pile the boards. I worry a lot about whether we will be able to keep this source for our cedar.” Olson said.
Boards have to be cut to the 5-foot and 3-foot lengths and then be pre-drilled for construction.
“Our board cutters have to be skilled craftspersons who can operate a chop saw or a circular saw. The cutting has to be precise and we are very fortunate to have several people who work with us on board preparation.
The next challenge is always finding the correct soil for the beds. Olson said they found a good source of bagged soil about half-way through the Blitz last year and they have ordered 2,500 of the same bags for this year’s Blitz.
Interested citizens started ordering raised beds this year in October, Olson said, when the fund-raising for the Blitz was still in operation.
“We installed 185 beds last year and we never intended to do that,” Olson said. “My husband was in a Lexington hospital and I was spending my time with him and not paying much attention to the Blitz. I was shocked when the office told me we were doing 185 beds!”
The Blitz has decided to set its limit at 200 this year.
“I think people realize the importance of growing food and teaching children about growing food at home,” Olson said.
While there are nearly 50 businesses and individuals supporting the Blitz this year, the largest donors are Madison County Conservation District, Lowes Hero’s Program, LG&E KU Foundation and Novelis.
“Honestly, it has been delightful to work with so many generous donors who say they are pleased to be invited to support our project,” Olson said. “A lot of people mention the increasing price of food and how that is affecting families.”
As food prices rise due to climate change, war, and supply chain issues, we are so grateful that these partners understand and embrace the goal of the Blitz: To increase food security and community health through urban agriculture, Olson said. .
The deadline for ordering raised beds from the Blitz is March 20.
Go to the website: www.sustainableberea.org to order your bed and/or sign up to volunteer. Call Cheyenne at Sustainable Berea with questions at (859) 985-1689.
