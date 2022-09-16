Grandpa was bragging about how things used to be, when he could walk into a grocery store with no more than 20 cents in his pocket and walk out with a loaf of bread, a dozen eggs, and a package of bacon.
“Now, they have cameras all over the place,” he said.
Sounds like ol’ Grandpa was coming by those things honestly back in his day.
You know, the Bible tells us that God puts great stock in honesty and integrity.
“What doeth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?” (Micah 6:8).
Any person who does just those three things would be considered a very good person.
To do justly means simply to be fair in all our dealings. You may remember a day when a man’s word was his bond, and a handshake sealed a deal just as securely as a legal contract with all its clauses and fine print.
To love mercy is to have a forgiving nature. You may remember a day when mercy and forgiveness were commonplace. Nowadays, people can hold grudges for years, even lifetimes, it seems.
And to walk humbly with God is to surrender ourselves to what He would have us do. Time was when people took serving God very seriously. Nowadays, we’re surrounded by people who never give Him so much as a thought.
Our country sure has changed over the years. I love to think back to some of the people I grew up around. Strong men and gracious women who lived by the biblical principles of doing justly, loving mercy, and walking humbly with God.
I fear we’ve lost much of that in this current generation. It makes me long for the good ol’ days, back before folks had to install cameras to keep people honest.
