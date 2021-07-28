Vincent Robinson, 86, Berea died at his residence Wednesday, July 21, 2021 following an illness.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Reppert Funeral Home. Bro. Bruce Alcorn and Bro. James Alexander officiated and burial with Military Honors followed at Pilot Knob Cemetery.
Reppert Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Vincent Robinson, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.