Virgil Ray Hatton, 90, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Berea. He was born on March 7, 1931 in the Tway coal camp in Knox County, Kentucky to Lee Hatton and Nancy Crawford Hatton. From the age of five years, he resided in Jackson and Madison Counties and retired from Parker Seal after 40 years.
He married Beatrice Monday on December 5, 1953 and they raised four children. They were married for 51 years and he was a devoted husband and caretaker during her long-term illness. Fourteen years after her death, he and his teenage sweetheart reconnected through extended family and they were able to enjoy 2 ½ years of marriage.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, his son Virgil Ray, Jr, his daughter-in-law Janet Adams Hatton and seven siblings to include George Hatton, Mary Van Winkle, Richard Hatton, Leeancy Hatton, Caroline Gray, Dallas Hatton and Juanita Hatton.
He is survived by his children, Elizabeth Elaine (Larry) Correnti, Sharon Kay (Bill) Carson and Phillip Deron (Vickie) Hatton, his second wife Willie Mae Lane Hall and his stepson Steve (Marla) Hall. He was proud of his five grandchildren Bridget (Brian) Goins, Billy (Kayla) Carson, Caroline (Daniel Fitzgerald) Correnti, Sarah (Cameron) Clayton and Braden Hatton. He found joy in his four great-grandchildren Carson Goins, Graham Carson, Carleigh Goins and Rylee Carson. Seven siblings also survive him: Aaron Hatton, Sarah Jane Brandt, Polly Witt, Hubert Hatton, Minnie Garrett, C.B. Hatton and Daniel Hatton. He leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends who love and deeply respect him.
Although his formal learning ended at Clover Bottom Elementary, he valued education and encouraged his children and grandchildren to pursue higher education. He was an avid reader and a scholar of the Bible. He was proud to be a Kentucky Colonel. When he wasn’t working in his garden or his workshop, he was often reading with his beloved cat napping beside him. He had a gentle sense of humor and he loved to spend time with family and friends. He was kind, compassionate, and an optimist who was anchored in his steadfast faith in God. He was always deeply involved with his faith community, and during the last week of his life, he attended services at both the Sand Gap Holiness Church and the Berea Tabernacle. His life was an example of Christian integrity and those who had the opportunity to know him well will continue to be influenced and comforted by his memory.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home. Brother George Mullins and Brother Ralph Chasteen officiated. Burial followed in the Madison County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Billy Carson, Brian Goins, Carson Goins, Braden Hatton, Cameron Clayton and Nathan Webb.
Lakes Funeral Home handled arrangements.
