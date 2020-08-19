Citizen obituary

Virginia Ann Denham, age 66, of Rockcastle County, passed away, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be noon Friday, August 21, 2020 at New Heights Church with Bro. Chad Burdette officiating. Burial will follow in the Madison County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 6-9 p.m. at New Heights Church in Berea. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lakesfuneralhome.com

Service information

Aug 20
First Visitation
Thursday, August 20, 2020
6:00PM-9:00PM
New Heights Church
316 Mini Mall Drive
Berea, KY 40403
Aug 21
Service
Friday, August 21, 2020
12:00PM
New Heights Church
316 Mini Mall Drive
Berea, KY 40403
