Virginia Ann Denham, age 66, of Rockcastle County, passed away, Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will be noon Friday, August 21, 2020 at New Heights Church with Bro. Chad Burdette officiating. Burial will follow in the Madison County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 6-9 p.m. at New Heights Church in Berea. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lakesfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to the family of Virginia Denham, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.