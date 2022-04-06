Virginia Ann Robinson (Powell), 81, was called home by the Lord on Thursday, March 31, 2022. She passed peacefully at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. Daughter of the late Edward “Dink” Powell and Mavis Trent Patrick, she was born on August 23, 1940, in Madison County, Kentucky. She is a graduate of Madison Central High School. After high school she became a caretaker where she cared for several people over the years. She will be remembered as friendly, caring, and always having something to talk about. She was preceded in death by her brothers Salem Moody “Jakey” Powell, Eugene Powell, Dink “June Bug” Powell, and her sister Wanda Powell. She is survived by her sister Judy Parker and her brother Ronald “Ronnie” Powell; her sons Craig Powell and his wife Stanislasa, Robbie Powell and his wife Thelma, and Dwayne Powell; her Grandchildren Robert Powell, Michael Powell and his wife Tia, Hollie Powell, Ember Powell, Emmanuel Powell, Helen Powell, Eowyn Powell, and Samuel “Sammy” Powell, her Great-Granddaughter Jana Powell, and many special nieces and nephews. Her life will be remembered specially by her husband Ned Robinson.
The family will received friends on Wednesday April 6, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at Lakes Funeral Home. Virginia loved flowers and they will be greatly appreciated in her memory.
