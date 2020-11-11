Because of a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, Madison County Schools switched to a virtual learning format this week as officials continue to monitor the ongoing pandemic.
The county school system began in-person instruction on Sept. 28 but Madison County entered the red zone for coronavirus cases last week, prompting the school district to make the change.
“Since beginning in-person instruction on September 28, Madison County Schools has diligently monitored the numbers of students and staff affected by COVID-19,” the school system said in a release. “We have maintained close communication with our local health officials as well as other local officials in an effort to keep a gauge of how our community is fairing during this pandemic.
“(Last) week, our community entered the Red category for numbers of positive cases. As we have watched the numbers in our county trend higher, but numbers across the district have seen a steady, low number of positive cases.”
On Tuesday, the Madison County Health Department reported 54 new cases and 290 cases are currently active. Madison County currently is averaging 30.4 new cases per day. Last Friday-Sunday, there were 70 cases reported by the health department, including 37 last Friday.
The school system plans to review its options moving forward.
“We will operate virtually (this) week and reassess our status toward the end of (this) week,” the school system said in a release. “This decision is one we have given much thought and consideration.
“More than anything, we want to be part of the solution to this pandemic. We want to continue with instruction while keeping our staff and students and their families as safe as we possibly can. We appreciate your understanding, cooperation, and support as we continue to navigate these unpredictable and unprecedented times.”
Boone Tavern re-opens
Boone Tavern Restaurant, located within the Boone Tavern Hotel in Berea, temporarily closed for 24 hours last Friday after two staff members were notified of positive COVID-19 test results under the hotel’s routine testing program.
The two staff members are presently asymptomatic as are the rest of Boone Tavern’s staff.
The precautionary closure allowed time for cleaning in accordance with standard guidelines from the Madison County Health Department.
The restaurant re-opened its doors last Saturday afternoon.
