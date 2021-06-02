Vivian Louise Grant, 76, went to be with our Lord on May 27, 2021 at Baptist Health Hospice Care in Lexington.
Louise was born on May 2, 1945 in Madison County, the daughter of the late Chester and Vivan Rose. Louise was married to her late loving husband of 61 years, William (Bill) Grant.
She was an active member of Kirksville Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher and held numerous positions. Louise was also the owner of G & G Corner Store.
Louise will be remembered for her love and dedication to her family and church. She was a hard working woman, who loved farm life and gardening. Her greatest enjoyment was being surrounded by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Dudley Rose.
Survivors include her four children, Donald (Beth) Grant, Geneva (J. T.) Broaddus, Jeffrey (Melanie) Grant and Melissa (Douglas) Parker; eight grandchildren, Drew Grant, Kathy Wilson, Carrie Grant, Aubrey Valentine, Danielle Daugherty, Grant Harrison, Michael Harrison and Jake Grant; six great-grandchildren, James, Electa, Joseph, Hadleigh, Vivian, and Stevie; extended grandchildren, Kent Gillespie, Erin Gillespie, Carol Atkinson, Brandon Harrison, Joel Harrison, Vernon Harrison, Brett Parker, Jaedon Parker and Lucian Broaddus; three sisters, Alice (Homer) Conner, Cynthia (Tim) Van Winkle and Lucy (Wayne) Ambrose; one brother, Millard Rose; sisters and brothers-in-law, Frances King, Margie Grant, Patsy Grant, Shirley Grant, Wesley (Brenda) Grant and Leslie (Ethel) Grant; many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Kirksville Baptist Church. Bro. Steven Conner and Bro. Dennis Hisle officiated and burial followed in Lancaster Cemetery.
Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren, niece, nephews, and Frances King, Edith Renfro and Lois Edwards.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Kirksville Baptist Church.
Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
