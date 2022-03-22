The dates have been set for voters to cast their ballots in the Primary Election.
Registered voters can cast their ballot during Early Voting times or on Election Day. Absentee voting will be available to qualifying individuals. The deadline to register to vote and remain eligible to vote in the primary will be at 4 p.m. on April 18.
EARLY VOTING
Early Voting will take place Thursday, May 12 through Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Polling Locations:
• Russel Acton Folk Center: 212 W. Jefferson St., Berea
• Madison County Extension Office: 230 Duncannon Ln., Richmond
• Madison County Clerk’s Office (Richmond): 101 W. Main St., Richmond
ELECTION DAY
Election Day voting will take place on Tuesday, May 17 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Polling Locations
• Russel Acton Folk Center: 212 W. Jefferson St., Berea
• Berea Church of God: 189 Rash Rd., Berea
• Eastside Community Church: 2010 Catalpa Loop
• White Hall Baptist Church: 3401 Colonel Rd., Richmond
• Madison County Extension Office: 230 Duncannon Ln., Richmond
• Mule Barn (The University Club at Arlington): 1510 Lexington Rd., Richmond
• Big Hill Christian Church: 1150 Goggins Ln., Richmond
ABSENTEE VOTING
Absentee ballots can be requested on the online portal at govoteky.com between April 2 and May 3. Absentee ballots must be returned to the Clerk’s Office by 6 p.m. on election day, either through the mail or the ballot drop-box. There will be a drop-box available at the Richmond and Berea Branch of the Madison County Clerk’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.