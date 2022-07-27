The Berea Chamber of Commerce, Saint Joseph’s Berea and Galaxi Screenprinting had a ‘Walk to Remember’ for those who passed from COVID-19 Saturday at Saint Joseph’s, Berea. In above photo, Berea Chamber of Commerce Manager Debbie Warford watches as Christy Hall and Brooks Ruth take a photo of a brick that was laid in memory of Ben Wesley Bullens. Guest speakers included Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley, Berea Citizen Publisher Keith Taylor and Madison County Judge-Executive candidate Chuck Givens. A song and prayer was offered by Berea Baptist Church Worship Pastor Kevin Sexton.
featured
Walk to remember
- By Keith Taylor Citizen Publisher
-
- Updated
Berea Chamber
Special Publications
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- Walk to remember
- Cats want more this season
- Madison County Marriages: Week of July 7 - 13, 2022
- Madison County Family Court: Week of July 7 - 13, 2022
- Madison County Property Transfers: July 11 - 13, 2022
- Madison County Property Transfers: July 7 - 8, 2022
- Madison County Detention Center: July 11 - 13, 2022
- Madison County Detention Center: July 7 - 9, 2022
Most Popular
Articles
- Foul play suspected in death of 83-year-old woman
- Madison County Detention Center: July 7 - 9, 2022
- Madison County Detention Center: July 11 - 13, 2022
- Madison County Property Transfers: July 7 - 8, 2022
- Madison County Property Transfers: June 29 - July 1, 2022
- Ryder Isaiah James Durham
- Madison County Marriage Licenses: Week of June 29 - July 6, 2022
- Madison County Property Transfers: July 11 - 13, 2022
- Madison County Family Court: Week of July 7 - 13, 2022
- Reflection for the week of July 20, 2022
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.