Walk to Remember 2022

The Berea Chamber of Commerce, Saint Joseph’s Berea and Galaxi Screenprinting had a ‘Walk to Remember’ for those who passed from COVID-19 Saturday at Saint Joseph’s, Berea. In above photo, Berea Chamber of Commerce Manager Debbie Warford watches as Christy Hall and Brooks Ruth take a photo of a brick that was laid in memory of Ben Wesley Bullens. Guest speakers included Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley, Berea Citizen Publisher Keith Taylor and Madison County Judge-Executive candidate Chuck Givens. A song and prayer was offered by Berea Baptist Church Worship Pastor Kevin Sexton.

