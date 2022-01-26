Walter Donald “PaDon” Hacker 90, of Richmond died Jan. 22 at home surrounded by his loving family
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home with Pastor Choubert Rémy. Burial will follow in the Richmond Cemetery
The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, W. Main St., Richmond, is in charge of the arrangements.
