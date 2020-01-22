Wanda Fay May Spangler, age 82, widow of Leonard Spangler, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Berea Health and Rehabilitation.
Funeral services were Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Van Winkle officiating. Graveside services were Monday, January 20, 2020 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville.
