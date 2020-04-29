Citizen obituary

Wanda L. Moore Montgomery, age 78 of Berea, passed away at home peacefully Monday April 20th, 2020 after a long illness. 

Wanda will be laid to rest at Memorial Gardens in Richmond, KY. Due to mandates from the Governor of Kentucky as a result of the Corona Virus all services are private. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of services.

