Photography is a unique form of art where time can be frozen and viewed for many generations.
For Warren Brunner, it’s been a lifetime filled with moments frozen in time.
The Madison County Historical Society hosted a presentation of Brunner’s photography collection with his commentary — “Wandering with Warren” — last Thursday at Berea City Hall Community room.
Sharon Graves, President of the Madison County Historical Society, welcomed Brunner prior to the presentation.
“Brunner is a native of Wisconsin (and) he came to Berea in 1954,” she said. “It became the home of Brunner Portrait Studio from which Brunner is retired.”
In 2007, Graves said, Michael Hughley presented Warren the Lifetime Achievement award at the annual meeting of the Southern Highland Craft Guild in Berea.
‘Warren has spent more than 50 years of photographic work, chronicling the folk ways of the land, the seasons, the people, and the culture of Appalachian region,’” she said. “He has produced documentary photography for more than 30 government and non-profit organizations. His work has been featured in several books such as ‘Down to Earth Spirituality’ and ‘Appalachian Meditation’ with Al Fritsch, ‘Appalachian Values’ with Loyal Jones, and ‘Mountain Holiness’ with wife Pat as one of the co-authors.”
Brunner highlighted more than 200 photos in his presentation, unfolding his journey through photography. Brunner’s expedition with a camera began when he was just 12-years-old and he practiced snapping shots of his cat.
One of the first images displayed in the presentation was of a young boy holding a camera.
“Here I am at 14-years-old in Ohio, Wisconsin learning to be a photographer,” Brunner said.
In another photo of Brunner’s young family, he said, “Here I am loading the camera. The greatest blessing in our family besides having the children, was having a Jeep. The girls would sit on the hood and then I would come down the road and go through the water and get them all wet.”
When asked one time how Brunner found all of those unique places and people to photograph, he responded, “Every Sunday afternoon we got in the Jeep, and we drove down a road we had never been on and then we got to the end we would get out and walk.”
The majority of Brunner’s photographic career was built on documenting the war on poverty. One photo featured a school bus picking up youth to travel to the mountains to aid.
“The other part of the war on poverty was every Saturday a school bus would come to Berea and pick up the students that wanted to help in the mountains and then they would go out and spend the day teaching, singing, and dancing, and rebuilding old schoolhouses,” he said.
“Here, they are at work.”
In another photo, iconic Madison County native, Mary Farris was featured.
“I got another picture of her — I don’t know where it was,” Brunner said.
“But the men from Washington were there and she was shaking her finger at them. She shook everybody up.”
Brunner spent approximately 20 years working with the international non-profit organization, “Save the Children,” taking photos of children and families entering the program. Brunner also confirmed that he has taken photographed around 1,000 weddings and captured numerous amounts of senior class photos in the county.
