I couldn’t help but chuckle at the fellow who said he knows three ways to get something done.
• Do it yourself.
• Hire someone else to do it.
• Forbid your kids to do it.
I expect we can all identify with that fellow. Despite the Bible instructing children to obey their parents, that doesn’t always happen. And it’s not just children. Grownups don’t always listen well, either.
In Mark 7, some people brought a Deaf man who had a severe speech impediment to Jesus as he ministered to a huge crowd on the shores of Galilee. Those people asked Jesus to heal the man.
Jesus put His fingers into the man’s ears, touched his tongue, looked toward heaven, and said, “Be opened.” Immediately the man could hear and speak plainly.
And Jesus told everyone who saw the healing to tell no one about it. But in their excitement, they did exactly the opposite, blabbing to as many people as they could about what Jesus had done.
I’m glad people get excited about Jesus. It seems impossible not to tell others about Him. When Jesus saves us, we just can’t shut up about Him. When He answers a prayer, we just have to tell others.
Perhaps you remember the time that religious leaders ordered the Apostle Peter to stop preaching about Jesus. They had Peter locked in prison, but God opened the doors so he could get back on his preaching circuit.
Those religious leaders brought Peter and other apostles in one day, thinking they could threaten them and make him stay quiet about Jesus.
“Then Peter and the other apostles answered and said, We ought to obey God rather than man” (Acts 5:29).
On another occasion, those same religious leaders were trying to force Peter and John to shut up about Jesus
“We cannot but speak the things we have seen and heard” (Acts 4:20).
Jesus is incredible. Throughout his earthly ministry He said incredible things. He did incredible things. It’s hard not to talk about the incredible.
That’s why His apostles went all over the known world telling others about Him. That’s why His followers do the same thing today.
In one sense, Christians are a lot like the fellow’s kids who did things they’re told not to. Tell believers not to talk about Jesus, and we’ll do it all the more.
