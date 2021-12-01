Water line break
Terrie C. Brumley

Due to a water line repair, the water service to Breckwood Dr, Morningview Rd, Berenwood Dr, Ellis St, Mariachi’s Restaurant, Burger King & Shell Mart will be off tonight beginning at 10:30 p.m. to approximately 1:30 a.m. There will also be a Boil Water Advisory in this area once water service has been restored.

Recommended for you