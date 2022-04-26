In order to make repairs to the water system, Berea Municipal Utilities will have a section of Chestnut Street closed from the intersection with Ellipse St, Traffic Light No. 7, to the intersection with Prospect St, Traffic Light No. 8, Wednesday night from 8 p.m. until approximately 2 a.m.. The map above shows the closed section as well as the detour route.
Water repairs at Chestnut Street planned Wednesday night
