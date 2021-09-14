Due to a water line break, the water service in the areas of 100-102 Prince Royal Dr, 100-128 Morningview Rd, all of Ellis St, Breckwood Dr & Berenwood Dr will be interrupted Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 11 p.m. to approximately 4 a.m.
There will be a Boil Water Advisory when the water service is restored. We will post an update to Facebook, BereaUtilities.com and the local TV channel when the advisory is lifted. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. If you have any questions, please contact our office.
Berea Municipal Utilities
