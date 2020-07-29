Citizen obituary

Wayne O. Hymer, 88, widower of Maureen Elizabeth Hymer, whom he loved and missed dearly, passed away Wednesday July 8, 2020, at Berea Health Care in Berea, KY. Funeral services were on July 14, 2020, at First Christian Church in Berea. Rev. Mark Caldwell-Reiss officiated. Burial with full military honors followed in the Berea Cemetery.

Davis & Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

