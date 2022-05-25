We can do better, Madison County.

When I registered to vote when I turned 18, I had no idea what political party best suited me at the time. I was young, just graduated high school and facing an undecided future.
That was in 1989, back when Madison County was predominately composed of Democrats and no color schemes were used to determine the political parties. That was before opinions were shaped by whether you were a Democrat or a Republican.
When Joe King handed me a voter registration card to fill out, he basically informed me it would be best to register as a Democrat so I could vote in the primary each May. I had no idea what he meant at the time, but as I began to vote in primary and general elections, I understood what he meant.
I didn’t matter. I couldn’t wait to “pull the lever” and cast my vote and counted it an honor to vote in an election after watching my dad cast his vote in each and every election. I watched and learned.
The more I took part in the process, the more I looked at the candidate as opposed to the party affiliation and it became secondary. For more than three decades, I have voted for Democrats and Republicans — person over party.
A lot has changed since the 1980s. Madison County has more registered Republicans (35.360) than Democrats (30,485). I’m not sure what the figures were when I became eligible to vote, but I’m pretty sure it was 3-1 in favor of the Democrats.
Today, there are 74.232 registered voters in Madison County an impressive number, considering the population of Richmond and Berea is more than 90,000. That means a large number of residents are registered votes.
Although we have a lot of registered voters in Madison County, for whatever reason, voter turnout is embarrassing low, especially during the primaries, which determine the field for the general election every four years.
Only 11,580 voters bothered to vote in the May primary, despite the option of early voting for three days prior to in-person voting last Tuesday. Only 1,903 voters took advantage of the early option and 486 absentee ballots were cast. In-person voting remains the most popular option for voters and 9,191 votes were placed on Election Day. Voter turnout was 15 percent, which 18 percent of Republicans and 15 percent of those registered as Democrats turning up at the polls last week.
The numbers don’t lie.
It’s a shame that so few people bothered to vote, considering larger venues were used instead of precinct locations in Madison County. Berea voters were given the option to vote at the Folk Center or the Berea Church of God and both locations provided ample space for voters.
Some countries, especially communist nations, such as China and Russia, don’t give their citizens the option to choose when it comes to leadership at the local, state and national level. That’s why I always take the time to vote and exercise my freedom to choose at the polls.
We can do better, Madison County.
