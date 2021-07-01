W
hat we are willing to put into our community is exactly what we are going to get out of it.
Respecting our community means a lot of different things — participating in community events, taking care of property, being a good neighbor, and understanding that without this basic respect, we have failed our community.
I made my weekly trip to the Green Hole Sunday evening. I was disappointed to get out of the vehicle and see McDonald’s sandwich wrappers, cups, plastic silverware, and other trash lying around exactly where it was left.
Too many times I have taken trash bags and picked up chicken boxes, burger wrappers, cups, and other trash that could have easily been taken with the person who ate the food.
The Green Hole is a great area for recreation — including picnics. However, it is still a place that many of us take kids to and appreciate seeing cleaned up and not left in poor condition. If every person who visited the area left even one piece of trash behind, it would quickly become a landfill.
In recent months we have seen acts of blatant disrespect in the community in a couple ways. It’s time to do better. We must be better.
Newby Country Store made a call to action with its “Clean The Creek” campaign, which has now been rescheduled for July 10, to clean up Jiggwater.
This is a start in the right direction. But, we can all help in small ways, even if it is just picking up after ourselves and refusing to leave a footprint from our recreation. These are places that generations of our community have enjoyed, and without the proper care future generations will have very little left to love.
Take care of what we have so others can come to love it as much as we do.
