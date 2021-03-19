We covered a City Council meeting this week. We cover Madison County Fiscal Court meetings.
Despite the ongoing pandemic that has slammed the door on in-person government meetings, we still gather the news in unique ways.
Why do we make an effort to cover those meetings? It’s simple: To keep you informed on what is going on within the city and county government.
This week, as has been observed since 2005, in mid-March is Sunshine Week, used “to educate the importance of open government and the dangers of excessive and unnecessary secrecy.”
It’s our job to keep our readers informed of what transpires during those meetings, especially items that are specifically tied to the agenda, whether it’s a resolution or an ordinance that was passed within the city and county. We also are required by law to publish those ordinances before they become law.
We are fortunate to have a mayor and city council that are transparent and willing to share what the public needs to hear.
We also have a judge-executive and four magistrates who are open and willing to be transparent when it comes to government-regulated topics.
We have an open democracy and the people elect those who represent the citizens in local, state and national government. They are to be held accountable to the public because “government functions best when it operates in the open.”
In an era where news can be derived from a variety of sources, including social media, it’s important now more than ever, to consider your source when it comes to the news. Seek to find journalists who strive to present the facts without tilting the scale.
Our role is to report the news to you, the reader, and keep you updated on the latest government decisions that will affect your life in one way or another.
If not for this paper you wouldn’t know when the U.S. 25 widening project was complete and rely strictly on heresy or what someone posted on social media that may or may not be true, considering the source of the information.
There are more than 1,400 cities and towns across America that have lost a newspaper during the last 16 years, according to the Associated Press, based on analysis of data that was compiled by the University of North Carolina.
It’s sad.
Imagine a community without a newspaper, whether it be online or print.
How would you know about what happened at the last government meeting? How would you find out what’s going on this weekend to plan ahead?
Although The Citizen remains steady, the circulation numbers for most newspapers have declined in recent years.
The Internet has proven to be beneficial when it comes to getting the word out in a timely manner, especially if used efficiently.
When major breaking news occurs that warrants your attention now, rather than later, we will post the information to our website or Facebook page, to keep you up to date.
Waynesville (Missouri) lost its only newspaper – the Daily Guide – recently and the town didn’t fully realize the impact until it was gone.
One resident, banker Keith Prichard, told the Associated Press that losing a newspaper “is like losing the heartbeat of a town.”
We will continue to keep the sun shining as best we can.
