For the past several weeks, the management of The Berea Citizen has been noticing our work appearing in another local newspaper’s print and social media editions.
Gathering public records for our readers and subscribers requires time and effort. We take the time each week to get those public records, in this case, property transfers, for our readers. We do the same with circuit and district court cases, foreclosures and marriages, all of which are available at the Madison County Courthouse in Richmond.
Our front office manager, Libby Horn, who handles our public records, compiles those every week for you, our readers. Those public records have always been a part of what we provide for our readers. Even during the early stages of the current pandemic, we did our best under the circumstances to compile public records.
This particular newspaper even gave us credit for a batch of property transfers that occurred online on Sept. 23 and ran in the Sept. 25 print edition. We intentionally embedded the words, “Property transfers courtesy of the Berea Citizen” inside one the transfers to see if our suspicions were indeed true.
The unintentional credit has since been removed from the publication’s online edition.
Journalists hold others accountable for their actions, especially our elected officials, but it’s disheartening to see another publication take the easy way out when it comes to getting the job done.
We must be doing something right.
