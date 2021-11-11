The chemical weapons disposal project at the Bluegrass Army Depot is on schedule and all munitions are on target to be disposed and destroyed by September of 2023.
Craig Williams provided an update on the progress of the chemical weapons disposal to the Madison County Fiscal Court during its bi-monthly meeting Tuesday at the Berea City Annex.
Williams said the fourth phase (VX rockets) is weak underway and anticipates the project will be totally completed within the next two years. The process of cleaning up secondary waste will continue at least until 2025. He said the 2023 target date has been a long time coming.
“That’s the day we’ve all being waiting for for quite a while,” Williams said. “We anticipate that in the latter part of 2023, that the last munition stored at the depot will be disposed of and depending on how the Colorado site proceeds with their disposal process, when we destroy our last rocket, that may be the end of all of the chemical weapons stored in the United States of America.
“It’ll be a great, great day not only for us, but for the 192 countries that are part of the International treaty to dispose of and not make any more chemical weapons. ... it will be a real tremendous day.”
All projectiles stored at the depot have been safely destroyed, Williams said.
“I would like to give kudos to the workers out there who kept operations going during the COVID-19 situation at its peak a year ago or so,” Williams said.
“They really deserve a lot of credit as does the program and the contractor who was able to maintain operations throughout that period. … We’re making significant progress.”
Madison County Judge Executive recognized veterans and urged citizens to honor them Thursday.
“It’s s time for us to be reminded and remind others of the sacrifices that brave men and women have given to our country and serving in our military,” Taylor said. “This week I challenge you to please just remember our veterans. Thank them when you seen them and remind others of veterans because it’s their sacrifice and service that gives us the freedom that we have.”
In other business:
• Taylor proclaimed Nov. 7-13 as Nurse Practitioner Week. Practitioners and staff from Baptist Health and White House Clinics were in attendance at the meeting.
• The court heard first reading of two ordinances approving a zone change for 10228 and 10242 Battlefield Memorial Highway from C7 agriculture to RC4 general commercial.
• Magistrates approved a resolution with God’s Outreach Food Distribution Center to apply for a Community Block Grant in the amount of $1 million to relocate on the Four-Mile Road in Richmond.
• Renewed a contract with Everbridge Mass Notification System at no additional cost for an option year in the amount of $29,500.
• Approved a resolution for Dustin Heiser to serve as federal disaster assistance applicant agent for Madison County.
• Approved a resolution to replace the HVAC in the basement of the joint information center. Jones Heating and Cooling has been contracted to do the project for $23,420 and reviewed three quotes that were under $30,000. Heiser said the units will be more energy efficient.
• Awarded the CSEPP Scalecare renewal with managed security services.
Judges Report
• The Berea Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet will be at Boone Tavern on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
• Richmond Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet will be Thursday, Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Eastern Kentucky’s Keene Johnson Building.
• Berea Kiwanis Club Charity Auction will be online through Nov 19.
• CASA Giving Tree event will be Friday 5-7 p.m. at Dreaming Creek Brewery in Richmond.
• The Kirksville Community Center Christmas Gathering will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Community Center in Kirksville.
• the Madison Opioid Response and Enhancement (MORE) will be hosting a heroin moving screening event at O’Donnell Auditorium at EKU on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
• Operation Stars and Stripes is asking residents to drop off signed Christmas Cards for military personnel to be placed in care packages at the Battle of Richmond Visitor Center by Nov. 22.
• Santa Claus will be visiting Pleasant View at Battlefield Park on Nov. 21 from 2-4:30 p.m. A donation of crew or athletic socks is requested for Project Warm Feet.
• The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers for its Red Kettle bell ringing campaign. Contact the Richmond Salvation Army at (859) 624-5826 for more information.
•The Madison County Courthouse will be closed Thursday in observance of Veterans Day.
