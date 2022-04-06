Bressler Wade weaves away during Churchill’s Artisan Market event last Saturday. Bressler and his fiancee Emelie Weber, graduates of Berea College took part in the one-day event at the historic venue.
Special Publications
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
- Baptist Health Births: March 9 - 21, 2022
- ‘Light it up Blue’ for Autism
- Weaving away
- Madison County Marriages: Week ending March 23, 2022
- Infrastructure improvements expected to save the county $8 million
- Madison County Property Transfers: March 22 - 23, 2022
- Madison County Property Transfers: March 17 - 21
- Madison County Detention Center: March 20 - 23, 2022
Most Popular
Articles
- Lt. Gov. Coleman awards More Than $967,000 to City of Berea for shared use trail on Scaffold Cane Road
- Madison County Health Department Food Inspections for the week of March 12 - 25, 2022
- Madison County Detention Center: March 20 - 23, 2022
- Madison County Property Transfers: March 17 - 21
- Madison County Court Records: March 10 - 16, 2022
- Madison County Detention Center: Week of March 16 - 19, 2022
- Madison County Property Transfers: March 22 - 23, 2022
- Kenneth Chadwell “Chad” Tate
- _______ in a day
- Sit Still
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.