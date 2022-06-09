I headed out to The Pop-Up Market in Kingston on Saturday for the animal swap. The weather was a little on the hot side. My attention was caught first thing by a huge turkey. He was very showy with his red dangly wattle and his turkey call. I recognized his owner right off the bat, Kait France. I believe she is studying to be a vet. Her dad Don (transmission rebuilder) was also there. I was raised in the country, but I have little knowledge of chickens and turkey poults. There is a Madison County Poultry Group on FB which would be a handy place to learn more about being self sufficient with your own eggs.
The next tent was Price’s Feathered Family Farm from McKee. They raise ducks, quail, turkey, pheasant, and pasture raised pork. The little kids were enjoying the totes filled with baby poults. The babies were very busy climbing through the feeder, sitting on top of it, climbing on top of each other, and eating a bit. One little boy was being very gentle holding a baby until it pooped in his hand, and then he was done.
I finished by looking at the kittens and dogs. I hope some of them found new homes. I already have my quota of both at home.
Inside the market, there were some cold Ale-8s and kombucha to help cool you down. There were also luscious looking strawberry baskets. (These sell fast.) I bought a beautiful purple petunia hanging basket for a great price because somebody was tired of watering them. My gain. The Pop-Up Market will be celebrating one year in business in July. Congratulations.
The featured food truck for the event was Bert’s Speakcheezy. (I do love a good gooey grilled cheese.) I ordered the big cheese (American, cheddar, and Monterey jack cheese on buttered sourdough bread), the basil lemon pasta salad, and a slice of New York style cheesecake. I started sampling the food right in my car. It was very rich and tasty. I’m sure it wasn’t low cal! I give the food a big thumbs up.
I’m looking forward to the Tate Talk on June 6, 2022, at the Berea Arts Council. It is a presentation by Steve Connelly on the construction of the Dixie Highway. I’m sure it will be quite interesting. Anytime access is increased to an area, business usually increases also. Even better, this event is free!
