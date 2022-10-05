Sept. 22
• Jimmy Lee Ratliff, 33, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Hattie Killin, 22, Ashland: rape, 3rd degree
• Gary M. Gibbs, 42, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/ security, 2nd degree; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Justin K. Dobbs, 33, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense, heroin; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; careless driving
• James Hunts, 56, Nobleville, Indiana: failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
Sept. 23
• John Matthew Adams, 36, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st
• Jacob W. Baughman, 21, Richmond: no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Tammy Jean Berryman 48, Waco: failure to appear
• James Michael Denny, 48, Richmond: failure to appear
• John E. Fowler, 50, Richmond, probation violation (for technical violation); no operator’s – moped license; careless driving; no registration receipt; no registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Larry Thompson, 46, Richmond: burglary, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 1st degree
• Daniel Wayne Riddell, 46, Irvine; failure to appear
• Jacob T. Cain, 24, Berea: public intoxication -controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Thomas J. Carpenter, 43, Louisville: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear
• Donald Pierce, 31, Richmond: serving weekends
• Ashley, McKenna Ta, 35, McKee: theft by unlawful taking or disposition; fugitive from another state – warrant required
Sept. 24
• Emily G. West, 18, Williamsburg: failure to appear
• Colten Alan Ray, 21, Odessa, Texas: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Tyler S. Hacker, 24, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Blake Blancett, 23, Goshen: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Patrick Cain, 23, Waco: serving parole violation warrant
• Shane Lee Maxwell, 30, Georgetown: theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; menacing; failure to appear
• Brendan Kaleb Hays, 20, McKee: criminal mischief – rental property; criminal littering
• Ashley A. Kirby, 36, Irvine: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Michael T. Shepard, 51, Richmond: burglary, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
Sept. 25
• Xavier Raj Herbst Khera, 21, Silver City, New Mexico: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Eric Spalding, 21, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Eric Andre Taylor, 37, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Deshawn K. Abbott, 36, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Patricia A. Stamper, 66, Richmond: no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security -1st; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance – 1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; menacing; assault, 3rd – peace officer – communicable bodily fluid
• Derrick Lance Linville, 19, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21 years of age - .02-.07; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
Sept. 26
• Gregory Robert Seney, 44, Lancaster: receiving stolen property, $1,000 but less than $10,000; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; failure to wear seat belts; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 2nd; menacing
• Chandler Bailey, 23, not given: serving parole violation warrant
• Tara N. Coffey, 31, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Chelsey L. Geiger, 28, Richmond: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
• Samuel V. Geames, 39, Richmond: probation violation – for felony offense (3 counts)
• Joseph D. Shephard, 27, Memphis, New York: failure to appear
• Johns S. Quinn, 39, Danville: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting
• Kaitlyn S. Hicks, 28, Lancaster: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• James Franklin Ward, 53, Lexington: failure to appear
• Kenton J. Riffe, 19, Corinth: reckless driving; operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
Sept. 27
• Lisa Naylor, 40, Crab Orchard: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $100 but less than $1,000
• Ryan Daniels, 41, Corbin: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Anthony Ellis Hansborough, 25, Detroit, Michigan: importing heroin
• Steven Lamar Smith, 26, Detroit, Michigan: following another vehicle too closely; operating on a suspended or revoked license; importing heroin
• Christopher R. Land, 31, Richmond: serving time
• David A. McGlynn, 34, Louisville: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• James Johnson, Jr., 52, Middlesboro: serving time
• Kenneth Willis, 46, Richmond: failure to appear
• Kayla A. Dunaway, 31, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Daniel Wayne Kelley, 44, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
Sept. 28
• Kyle Lewis, 38, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (dom. violence) minor injury
• Kenneth Essex, 36, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Randall G. Stidham, 45, Nicholasville: failure to appear
• William K. Combs, 65, not given: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal littering
• Antonio A. Thomas, 39, Richmond: parole violation for technical violation
• Kendra Leger, 28, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Eric D. Cole, 37, London: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Jeffrey Eugene Phelps, 37, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (child abuse)
• Ronald R. Harmon, 38, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Adam W. Burns, 23, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Adron McKinney, 46, Berea: probation violation – for felony offense
