A petition to make the City of Berea and Madison County wet gained the required number to be placed on the ballot in the May primary by 30 signatures organizer Wesley Browne said Friday.
Organizers in support of the issue circulated a petition in hopes of collecting the needed 7,590 valid signatures of registered Madison County voters to have the issue placed on the county-wide ballot. The petition was submitted to the clerk’s office on Jan. 31. The number of required signatures was determined by the number of votes in the county in the 2022 November general election.
Madison County was made dry by prohibition in 1919. After prohibition ended Kentucky created a system in which an area could vote to be wet but Madison County has never voted wet countywide.
According to the Alcoholic Beverage Sales of Kentucky, 10 of Kentucky’s 120 counties remain dry.
Currently, the city limits of Richmond are wet, meaning you can purchase alcohol in restaurants, bars, and stores. The city of Berea is considered moist– alcohol can be purchased by the glass in restaurants but is not sold in stores. Outside those locations the county is dry with the exception of places like golf courses, which require a special license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.